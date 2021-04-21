Avalanche take on the Blues, look for 5th straight victory

Colorado Avalanche (30-9-4, second in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-18-6, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 19-18-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 75.7% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 30-9-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado leads the NHL with 38 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with eight.

The Avalanche takes on the Blues for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 42 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 29 assists. Ryan O'Reilly has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 36 total assists and has 53 points. Rantanen has 13 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Vince Dunn: day to day (foot), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (health protocols), Logan O'Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (health protocols).