White Sox to face Indians on the road

Chicago White Sox (9-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-8, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Indians: Aaron Civale (3-0, 6.68 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will square off on Wednesday.

The Indians are 7-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Jose Ramirez leads them with four while slugging .433.

The White Sox have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the club with an OBP of .429.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Carlos Rodon secured his third victory and Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Zach Plesac registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with seven extra base hits and is batting .273.

Mercedes leads the White Sox with 23 hits and is batting .390.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).