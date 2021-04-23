Detroit faces Kansas City, looks to build on Urena’s solid performance

Kansas City Royals (10-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +102, Royals -118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urena. Urena pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are 3-6 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Wilson Ramos leads the club with six, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Royals are 2-2 in division games. Kansas City's team on-base percentage of .311 is eighteenth in the MLB. Carlos Santana leads the lineup with an OBP of .352.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 18 hits and has seven RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 19 hits and has 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).