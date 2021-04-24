Indians look to stop 3-game losing streak against Yankees

New York Yankees (8-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-10, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-1, 1.82 ERA, .81 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (2-1, 2.46 ERA, .92 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +107, Yankees -122; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 4-4 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four while slugging .438.

The Yankees are 4-4 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .303, good for first in the league. Aaron Judge leads the club with a mark of .362.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Domingo German earned his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with four home runs and is slugging .438.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 19 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .184 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).