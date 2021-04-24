Stroman expected to start for the Mets against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (7-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (8-7, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-0, .90 ERA, .65 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -204, Nationals +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Mets Saturday.

The Mets are 6-3 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 10 home runs this season, last in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with four while slugging .500.

The Nationals are 1-3 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .302.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 RBIs and is batting .231.

Turner leads the Nationals with four home runs home runs and is slugging .540.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).