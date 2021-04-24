Phoenix visits Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn

Phoenix Suns (42-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets host the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets are 24-7 in home games. Brooklyn is 23-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Suns are 19-8 in road games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.8.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Suns 128-124 in their last matchup on Feb. 16. James Harden led Brooklyn with 38 points, and Paul paced Phoenix scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 50.6% and averaging 27.1 points. Joe Harris is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.1 points while adding 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Deandre Ayton is shooting 67.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, eight steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.2% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Alize Johnson: out (health protocols), Nicolas Claxton: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: out (thigh).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).