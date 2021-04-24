Osorio scores in 83rd, Toronto ties Whitecaps 2-2

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) scores a goal past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, right, as defender Ranko Veselinovic (4) watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 83rd minute and Toronto tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday.

Osorio was between the penalty spot and the 6-yard box when Andy Rose’s clearance attempt hit Whitecaps teammate Michael Baldisimo in the face and dropped to Osorio, who quickly turned it at goal. Maxime Crépeau deflected the shot high in the air and scrambled back, making a futile attempt to swat it to safety.

Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-0-1) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristián Gutiérrez’s free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dájome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.

Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez’s header in the seventh minute.

The game counted as a home match for Toronto.