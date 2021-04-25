Orioles look to end 3-game slide against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (14-7, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-12, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (1-0, 1.52 ERA, .93 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 1-8 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 17 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with four while slugging .427.

The Athletics are 6-1 on the road. Oakland has hit 27 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-2. Chris Bassitt earned his second victory and Jed Lowrie went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Wade LeBlanc registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with nine extra base hits and is slugging .474.

Olson leads the Athletics with 10 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 10-0, .245 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).