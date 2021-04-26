Garcia scheduled to start for Yankees at Orioles

New York Yankees (9-12, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-12, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Deivi Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Orioles: Matt Harvey (1-1, 5.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +151, Yankees -174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Orioles are 4-5 against opponents from the AL East. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, John Means leads them with a mark of 8.7.

The Yankees have gone 5-10 against division opponents. New York ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .204 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .260.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Cesar Valdez earned his first victory and Anthony Santander went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Chad Green registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with four home runs and is batting .215.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 20 hits and has six RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 4-6, .170 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (back), Luke Voit: (knee).