Washington takes on San Antonio, looks for 6th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (30-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Wizards take on San Antonio.

The Wizards have gone 15-16 at home. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 50.6 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 12.

The Spurs are 17-10 on the road. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 110.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Wizards 121-101 in their last meeting on Jan. 24. Patty Mills led San Antonio with 21 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 31.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.5 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Washington.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.2 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds. Dejounte Murray is averaging 4.8 assists and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 45.4% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (back), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).