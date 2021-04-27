New York hosts Boston following Walker’s strong showing

Boston Red Sox (14-9, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (9-8, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -141, Red Sox +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Mets are 6-2 on their home turf. New York ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .243 batting average, Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an average of .370.

The Red Sox are 6-1 on the road. Boston has slugged .455, the highest in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .753 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with seven extra base hits and is batting .267.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .370.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (cramping).