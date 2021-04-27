Gonzales, Mariners to take on Javier, Astros

Seattle Mariners (13-10, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-11, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-2, 6.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (2-0, 1.32 ERA, .88 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -186, Mariners +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Astros are 11-6 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .323, good for fourth in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .463.

The Mariners have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Seattle is slugging .374 as a unit. Ty France leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Houston. Justus Sheffield took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 28 hits and has 16 RBIs.

France leads the Mariners with 27 hits and is batting .325.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .195 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).