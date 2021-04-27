Wacha expected to start for the Rays against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (15-8, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-12, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Oakland will face off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 4-7 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Mike Zunino leads them with four while slugging .511.

The Athletics have gone 7-2 away from home. Oakland has hit 29 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-1. Sean Manaea recorded his third victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Rich Hill took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Wendle leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Olson leads the Athletics with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .603.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 9-1, .215 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee).