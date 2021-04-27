Twins take 3-game slide into matchup with Indians

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (10-11, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.42 ERA, .89 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -104, Twins -113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 26 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Jordan Luplow leads the team with six, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Twins are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .385 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .818 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Emmanuel Clase earned his second victory and Luplow went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Alex Colome registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 15 RBIs and is batting .284.

Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .667.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Byron Buxton: (knee), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).