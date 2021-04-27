Sports

Rockets take on the Timberwolves on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (18-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-46, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with Minnesota after losing four straight games.

The Rockets are 10-26 in Western Conference games. Houston averages 14.6 turnovers and is 7-20 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 12-24 in conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 6.6.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-107 in their last matchup on March 27. Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 25 points, and Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is second on the Rockets with 6.2 assists and scores 15.5 points per game. Christian Wood is averaging 18.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.9 rebounds and averages 24.7 points. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121 points on 49.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: day to day (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring).

  Comments  

Sports

Washington hosts Los Angeles following Beal’s 45-point game

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Sacramento faces Western Conference leader Utah

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Oklahoma City faces Boston, seeks to stop 14-game skid

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Irving and the Nets take on the Raptors

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

76ers battle the Hawks in Eastern Conference showdown

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Orlando takes on Cleveland on 6-game slide

April 27, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service