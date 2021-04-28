Wood expected to start as Giants host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (9-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-9, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (2-0, .75 ERA, .42 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Rockies +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will play on Wednesday.

The Giants are 6-2 against NL West opponents. San Francisco has hit 31 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with five, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 4-11 against the rest of their division. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .287 is twenty-seventh in the MLB. C.J. Cron leads the team with an OBP of .370.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-5. Daniel Bard secured his first victory and Cron went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Gregory Santos registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posey leads the Giants with five home runs and is batting .351.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 24 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).