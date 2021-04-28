Glasnow scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (15-9, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-12, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 2.05 ERA, .75 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -164, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Oakland will meet on Wednesday.

The Rays are 5-7 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .382 this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Athletics are 7-3 in road games. Oakland has hit 30 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Jeffrey Springs earned his first victory and Brett Phillips went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Frankie Montas registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendle leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .526.

Olson leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee).