Kershaw’s 4th win helps Dodgers beat Reds, stop 3-game skid

Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Kershaw (4-2) struck out eight and walked one never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base.

Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth.

Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits as the Reds were shut out for the fourth time.

Sonny Gray (0-2) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 and allowing four hits and three walks.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games, a tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley in the fourth.

Sandy Alcantara (1-2) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

Zack Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.

TWINS 10, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver homered twice and the Twins connected six times to end a four-game skid and win for the second time in 10 games..

Buxton’s AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.

Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins opened a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.

J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Erick Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits in six innings and Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer as Washington won in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut.

Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0.

Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.

Trea Turner had four hits for the Nationals.

RED SOX 1, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom (2-2).

Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.

Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap.

DeGrom struck out nine and walked one in six innings of three-hit ball. His 0.51 ERA is the best for a Mets pitcher through five starts, and his 59 strikeouts match Nolan Ryan in 1978 for the most in major league history over the first five starts in a season.

Matt Barnes struck out all three batters in the ninth for his sixth save, sealing Boston’s first shutout this season.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Domingo Germán (2-2) won his second straight start allowing three hits in seven innings and combining with Michael King on a four-hitter.

Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season, and Gio Urshela made it 5-0 with a three-run homer in the four-run third. Clint Frazier hit his first home run in 69 plate appearances this season.

New York has won five of seven and at 11-13 is two games .under .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-7.

Dean Kremer (0-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RAYS 2, ATHLETICS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow (3-1) struck out 10 and gave up five hits in seven innings, dealing Oakland its third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.

Diego Castillo got two outs for his sixth save.

Mike Zunino hit his fifth homer in the two-run fifth off Cole Irvin (2-3), when Manuel Margot singled in a run.

BRAVES 10, CUBS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, and Huascar Ynoa (2-1) gave up four hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Ynoa also hit his first big league home run, helping Atlanta win its third straight.

Chicago was shut out for the second consecutive night and has lost five in a row.

Freddie Freeman had four hits.

Kyle Hendricks (1-3) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing three home runs as his ERA rose to 7.54. He has allowed 10 homers in 22 2/3 innings this season — seven of the home runs in the first inning.

ROYALS 9, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs as Kansas City improved to a major league-best 15-8.

Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings.

Kyle Zimmer (2-0) got the last two outs of the fifth, and Josh Staumont retired four straight batters for third save.

Mitch Keller (1-3) walked five in 2 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and needed 83 pitches to get seven outs.

ANGELS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first off Dane Dunning (1-1).

Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis García, his final batter in the sixth inning.

Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.