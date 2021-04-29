WHL Roundup: Raiders down Broncos 6-5 in OT in final game of season

Ozzy Wiesblatt capped a season like no other for his team with a goal 54 seconds into overtime, and the Prince Albert Raiders edged the Swift Current Broncos 6-5 on Wednesday in the final Western Hockey League game of the year for both clubs.

Reece Vitelli struck twice while Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Nachbaur and Tyson Laventure also scored for the Raiders (9-11-4).

Raphael Pelletier, Bode Hagan, Carter Stebbings, Mathew Ward and Cole Nagy supplied the scoring for the Broncos (6-17-1).

Carter Serhyenko stopped 6-of-8 shots in 13 minutes of relief to earn the win for Prince Albert. He replaced Max Paddock, who made 21 saves before getting ejected at 8:04 of the third period for an attempt to injure major penalty.

Reid Dyck made 27 saves for Swift Current.

It was the final game of the season for the Raiders and Broncos, with the WHL playing a condensed 24-game schedule and no playoffs due to the pandemic.

The CHL has already cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup.

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adam Beckman had three goals and an assist, Eli Zummack chipped in a goal and three helpers and Manny Panghli made 33 saves for his first career WHL victory as the Chiefs (5-7-3) beat Tri-City (5-8-0), losers of three straight.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Ronan Seeley had two goals and an assist and Dustin Wolf turned away 29-of-31 shots as the Silvertips (15-3-0) extended their win streak to six games while also dealing Seattle (7-10-0) its fifth consecutive defeat.

---

BLADES 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

REGINA — Nolan Maier turned aside 35-of-37 shots and Chase Wouters broke a 2-2 deadlock at 18:38 of the second period, and Saskatoon (16-5-3) snapped Brandon's (18-4-2) winning streak at seven games. It was the final game of the season for both teams.

---

COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Keaton Dowhaniuk scored shorthanded and also set up three other goals, and Taylor Gauthier stopped 37-of-38 shots including 31 through the first two periods as Prince George (6-7-2) halted the Blazers' (12-3-0) win streak at five games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.