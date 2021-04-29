Portland Timbers face FC Dallas in Western Conference action

Portland Timbers (1-1-0) vs. FC Dallas (0-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers in conference action.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas averaged 0.5 goals on 1.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).