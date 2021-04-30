Ivashka overcomes Zverev to reach semifinals in Munich

Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka reached the semifinals of the Munich Open by beating top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.

Ivashka, who is ranked 107th, rallied after losing the first set and saved six of the nine break points he faced.

It was the second straight comeback victory for Ivashka, who overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

The 24-year-old Zverev had been going for his third title in his seventh appearance in Munich after winning the tournament in 2017 and '18. The German first competed in 2014 when he was 17.

Ivashka plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.

Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

In the other quarterfinals, John Millman faced Casper Ruud later Friday and Nikoloz Basilashvili played Norbert Gombos