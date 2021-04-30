AP source: Cavaliers consider re-signing Anderson Varejao

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph, left, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game in Columbus, Ohio. The Cavaliers have considered re-signing former center Varejao for the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the team's thinking told the Associated Press on Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, FIle) AP

The Cavaliers have considered re-signing former center Anderson Varejao for the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the team's thinking told the Associated Press on Friday.

Cleveland doesn't currently have a roster spot open and it would take some maneuvering to bring in the 38-year-old. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the situation remains fluid.

The Cavs might have to get an injury exception from the NBA to make room for Varejao.

The Athletic was first to report the Cavs' interest.

Varejao spent 12 seasons with Cleveland before he was traded to Portland during the 2015-16 season. He was with the Golden State Warriors for two seasons — and faced the Cavs in the NBA Finals — and then played in Brazil, his home country, for two years.

Varejao's frizzy hairstyle and hustle earned him the nickname “Wild Thing” when he was with Cleveland. His trade irked some fans because Varejao missed out on a chance to play on the Cavs team that won the 2016 title and ended the city's 52-year championship drought.

Varejao averaged 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds during his time in Cleveland. He had his best season in 2012-13, when he averaged 14.5 rebounds.

The Cavs are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 21-42.