Montreal hosts Ottawa after Suzuki’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (19-27-4, sixth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-18-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -211, Senators +178; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Ottawa Senators after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-3 win against the Jets.

The Canadiens are 22-18-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal is 19th in the league with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Senators are 19-27-4 against opponents in the North Division. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 17, Ottawa won 4-0. Drake Batherson scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 26 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 38 points. Suzuki has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 18 assists. Josh Norris has 11 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (lower body), Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).