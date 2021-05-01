Stone and the Golden Knights visit the Coyotes

Vegas Golden Knights (35-12-2, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-24-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +169, Golden Knights -202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone leads Vegas into a matchup against Arizona. He's 10th in the league with 56 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Coyotes have gone 22-24-5 against division opponents. Arizona has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 35-12-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas has scored 164 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 assists and has 32 points this season. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Stone has 56 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).