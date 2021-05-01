Red Wings outlast Lightning for 1-0 victory in shootout

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) scores a shootout goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35) in an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. Detroit won 1-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn't show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime.

In the shootout, both teams scored with their first two shooters before four in a row were denied. Greiss stopped just enough shots in the shootout to help his rebuilding and banged-up team beat one of the best in the league.

Tampa Bay's Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves over three periods and overtime.

Detroit's defense was stingy throughout the game, including early in the first when Danny DeKeyser lay on the ice to take away a scoring chance for the Lightning. When the pucks did get past the Red Wings' skaters, Greiss stopped them with some impressive kick and glove saves.

Tampa Bay also missed opportunities such as Ondrej Palat failing to take advantage of having the puck and an open net at the end of a 2-on-1 rush during a 4-on-4 situation.

It looked like the Lightning had finally broken the scoreless tie midway through the third period, but Palat made contact with Greiss to negate a goal that Detroit challenged successfully.

Detroit was called for two penalties in a 14-second stretch late in the third, giving the Lightning a 5-on-3 power play and they still couldn't take advantage. Palat had the best shot to score during the power play, but Greiss went low and to his right to deny him.

The Red Wings went on the power play with 3:37 to go and the extra skater did not help them break the tie late in regulation.

RACE TO FIRST

Tampa Bay could finish first, second or third in the Central, the only division that had more than one team with 70-plus points when play began on Saturday.

The Lightning are vying with Florida and Carolina for the top spot in the division with a little more than week left in the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Tampa Bay plays at Detroit on Saturday afternoon, shooting to take advantage of playing one of the NHL's worst teams before closing with playoff-contending Dallas at home and the Panthers on the road to perhaps decide the division.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage