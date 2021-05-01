Pacers top Thunder 152-95; Sabonis has triple-double by half

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night.

Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining, before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA’s largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991.

The Pacers’ previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history.

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season the 11th of his career.

He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias.

HORNETS 107, PISTONS 94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading Charlotte over Detroit.

A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock to help stave off Detroit’s final rally late in the fourth quarter.

WARRIORS 113, ROCKETS 87

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from a rough first half with 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 113-87 on Saturday night.

Curry was just 2 for 12 in the first half, then didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter after the Warriors outscored the Rockets 39-12 to take an 88-67 lead.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Golden State, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole both added 17 off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Houston. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 16 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 14.