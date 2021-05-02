Zimmermann, Orioles to take on Manaea, Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (13-14, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-12, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-3, 5.33 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -206, Orioles +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Baltimore will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 8-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 35 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Orioles are 9-4 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .227 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .337.

The Orioles won the last meeting 8-4. Matt Harvey earned his third victory and DJ Stewart went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Jesus Luzardo registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramon Laureano ranks second on the Athletics with 10 extra base hits and is batting .224.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 35 hits and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee), Matt Olson: (eye).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).