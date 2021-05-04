Suns beat Cavaliers 134-118 in OT; stay in step with Utah

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne, left, passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade and Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in OT to finally put away the Cavs.

Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.

The Suns let a late lead in regulation slip away to Cleveland, which was missing six players with injuries but battled one of the NBA’s teams for 50 minutes before running out of gas.

Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for Cleveland, which dropped its seventh straight.

HORNETS 102, PISTONS 99

DETROIT (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a victory over the Pistons.

Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.

Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.

The Hornets are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and are in solid shape to make it at least to the play-in round. They are two games behind seventh-place Boston.

Charlotte was without Miles Bridges, who was out because of health and safety protocols.