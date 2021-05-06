Sports

Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United FC in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota United FC (0-3-0) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-1-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -112, Minnesota United FC +253, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on Minnesota United FC in Western Conference play.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home matches. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

Tampa Bay puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM

Sports

New York takes on Boston on 4-game losing streak

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM

Sports

Arizona faces San Jose, aims to end 3-game skid

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM

Sports

Vegas puts home win streak on the line against St. Louis

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM

Sports

Kings to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM

Sports

Minnesota hosts Anaheim after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

May 06, 2021 3:12 AM