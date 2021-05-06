Sports

New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC in conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto FC (0-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-2-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +106, Toronto FC +235, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls take on Toronto FC in conference play.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season and had 23 assists.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Jason Pendant (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Patryk Klimala.

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

