Charlotte faces New Orleans in non-conference action

New Orleans Pelicans (30-37, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (33-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

The Hornets have gone 18-15 at home. Charlotte gives up 111.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 12-20 on the road. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 20.3.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Pelicans 118-110 in their last meeting on Jan. 8. Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 26 points, and Williamson paced New Orleans scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 20.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Hornets. Bismack Biyombo is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 14.7 points per game. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 108 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.5% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 49.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (knee), Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).