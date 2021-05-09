Diamondbacks take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (15-13, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, .51 ERA, .57 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -323, Diamondbacks +265; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Mets are 8-4 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with a mark of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 9-13 on the road. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .474.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Joey Lucchesi recorded his first victory and Jeff McNeil went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Merrill Kelly took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is batting .260.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 23 RBIs and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).