McClanahan, Rays to face Irvin, Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays (18-17, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (21-14, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -114, Rays -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Tampa Bay will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 13-10 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 46 home runs this season, third in the majors. Ramon Laureano leads the club with seven, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

The Rays are 11-7 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 35 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads them with seven, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. Frankie Montas notched his fourth victory and Seth Brown went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Tyler Glasnow registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laureano leads the Athletics with seven home runs and is batting .244.

Meadows leads the Rays with 17 RBIs and is batting .202.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (knee), Aramis Garcia: (illness).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (wrist), Ji-Man Choi: (knee), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).