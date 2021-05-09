Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Rangers

Seattle Mariners (18-16, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (17-18, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (2-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Mariners +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 4-4 against opponents from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Nate Lowe leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Mariners are 6-6 against division opponents. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .207 batting average. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an average of .266.

The Rangers won the last meeting 9-8. John King earned his fourth victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Anthony Misiewicz registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with eight home runs and is slugging .567.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 16 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 5-5, .198 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).