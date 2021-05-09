Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 to snap 8-game Staples skid

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin dunks against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center.

Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA’s best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team’s two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season.

The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses.

HEAT 130, CELTICS 124

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help Miami hold off Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo had 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston. They will meet for the final time during the regular season Tuesday night.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points for Boston.

MAVERICKS 124, CAVALIERS 97

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic to beat Cleveland.

Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie. It occurred while jostling for position under the Cleveland basket.

Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers entered the night two games behind the Mavericks in seventh, which would make them the top seed in the play-in tournament.

Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes.

Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers. They lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since April 21 against Chicago.

PELICANS 112, HORNETS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and short-handed New Orleans rallied to beat Charlotte to stay alive in the race for the play-in tournament.

James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They pulled within 1 1/2 games of San Antonio for 10th place in the Western Conference.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting including seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, MAGIC 96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and Minnesota built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised past Orlando.

Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak. Ricky Rubio added 18 points.

Orlando dressed just 10 players, but only after signing former G League player Donta Hall for the rest of the season. R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 19 points.

BULLS 108, PISTONS 94

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Chicago beat Detroit to kept its play-in chances alive.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points to help the Bulls move within 2 1/2 games of Indiana for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies K

Killian Hayes led Detroit with 21 points.