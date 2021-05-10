Chicago hosts Dallas after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (22-19-14, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-25-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +129, Stars -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Dallas Stars after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Stars.

The Blackhawks have gone 24-25-6 against division opponents. Chicago has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 77% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 22-19-14 against the rest of their division. Dallas has surrendered 32 power-play goals, killing 78.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 31 goals and has 54 points. Patrick Kane has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 24 goals and has 50 points. Jason Robertson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Brett Connolly: out (concussion), Kirby Dach: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Duncan Keith: out (concussion), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (undisclosed), Roope Hintz: out (undisclosed).