Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento on 7-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-48, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (30-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to break its seven-game skid with a win over Sacramento.

The Kings are 17-21 in conference games. Sacramento ranks seventh in the NBA with 14 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.4.

The Thunder are 11-28 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is fifth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds per game. Moses Brown leads the Thunder with 8.6.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richaun Holmes is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Kings. Delon Wright is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Al Horford ranks fourth on the Thunder averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.2 points per game and shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 54.3% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.4% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points on 51.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Harrison Barnes: day to day (adductor), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), Buddy Hield: day to day (ankle), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Theo Maledon: day to day (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (knee).