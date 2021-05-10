Seton Hall softball coach Paige Smith resigns after 9 years

Seton Hall softball coach Paige Smith has resigned after nine seasons to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with her family.

Athletic director Bryan Felt announced the decision Monday, adding a search for a new coach has started.

The Pirates were 9-23 this past season, with a 5-13 record in the Big East Conference.

Smith's best season was in 2015, when she guided the Pirates to 25 wins, including 10 in the Big East. Seton Hall finished third in the regular season. It was the program’s highest finish in the conference standings since 2005. The Hall also advanced to the conference's tournament final for the first time since 2005.