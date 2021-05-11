Sabonis leads Indiana against Philadelphia after 21-20 showing

Philadelphia 76ers (47-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Domantas Sabonis' 21-point, 20-rebound performance in the Pacers' 111-102 win over the Cavaliers.

The Pacers are 18-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 42.7 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The 76ers are 29-9 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 130-114 on March 1. Shake Milton scored 26 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 12 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 25.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ben Simmons is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the 76ers. Seth Curry is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 123.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (hand), Furkan Korkmaz: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).