WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
y _ clinched division title; Note: League will not hold playoffs after conclusion of 2021 regular season due to virus protocols; depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Tuesday's results
Portland 5 Tri-City 3
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Victoria 1
Monday's result
Kamloops 10 Kelowna 2
Wednesday's games
Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Conclusion of Season (no playoffs held)
