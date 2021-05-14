Lindholm, Tkachuk help Flames beat Canucks, 4-1

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, right, is checked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist in the Calgary Flames' 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists.

Matthew Highmore scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 24 shots.

Eliminated from playoff contention, Calgary and Vancouver will meet three more times wile the postseason gets underway. They are making up games lost when the coronavirus swept through the Canucks and suspended their season for three weeks.

The Canucks will play at Edmonton on Saturday, then close the season against the Flames with games in Vancouver on Sunday and Tuesday and Calgary on Wednesday.