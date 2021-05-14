Pivetta expected to start as Boston hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (16-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-16, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 11-11 in home games in 2020. Boston's team on-base percentage of .323 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .412.

The Angels are 8-11 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .355.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 20 extra base hits and is batting .340.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .551.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).