Ewan wins Giro stage in sprint; Valter keeps overall lead

Hungary's Attila Valter wears the pink jersey of the race's overall leader after completing the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Notaresco to Termoli, Italy, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) AP

Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan claimed his second sprint victory in the Giro d’Italia and Attila Valter kept the pink jersey after the seventh stage on Friday.

Ewan, who rides for the Lotto Soudal team, closed a gap to Fernando Gaviria with about 100 meters remaining and finished just ahead of Davide Cimolai and Tim Merlier.

Ewan, who also won Stage 5, took his fifth career win at the Giro and 50th overall in his career.

“I knew it would be a good finish for me," he said. "Then it was a question of being smart and a lot of team work, too. ... It was a super hard finish and I had to go deep to win. My legs were absolutely burning.”

Ewan took nearly five hours over the mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) leg from Notaresco to Termoli.

Valter remained 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel overall and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal.

"To pass through the beautiful cities of Italy with people cheering for the pink jersey, I had to pinch myself to realize that it was really me,” said Valter, who claimed the lead a day earlier.

The overall standings could be shaken up in Stage 8 on Saturday, a 170-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Foggia to Sanframondi featuring one second-category climb and an uphill finish.

The Giro ends on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.