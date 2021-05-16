Royals take on the White Sox following Minor’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (18-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-15, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Royals +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Minor. Minor went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 14-8 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks third in the league in hitting with a .257 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .353.

The Royals have gone 9-15 against division opponents. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-1. Mike Minor notched his third victory and Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Carlos Rodon took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with eight home runs and is batting .248.

Santana ranks second on the Royals with eight home runs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Royals: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion), Salvador Perez: (groin).