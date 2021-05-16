Maeda expected to start as Twins host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (24-17, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Athletics -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Oakland will meet on Sunday.

The Twins are 7-12 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .418, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Athletics have gone 11-6 away from home. Oakland has hit 53 home runs this season, third in the majors. Matt Olson leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Alex Colome earned his second victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jake Diekman took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz ranks second on the Twins with nine home runs and is batting .295.

Olson leads the Athletics with 16 extra base hits and 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .236 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (left side).