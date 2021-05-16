Detroit faces Miami, seeks to break 4-game skid

Miami Heat (39-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-51, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game slide when the Pistons play Miami.

The Pistons have gone 12-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Heat are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 25-12 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 113-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey ranks second on the Pistons with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.1 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Bey is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 16.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat. Goran Dragic is averaging 15.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 40 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: day to day (ankle), Deividas Sirvydis: day to day (tibia), Sekou Doumbouya: out (personal), Isaiah Stewart: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Frank Jackson: day to day (ankle), Wayne Ellington: out (calf), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Kendrick Nunn: day to day (calf), Jimmy Butler: day to day (back).