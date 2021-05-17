Indians look to break 3-game losing streak against Angels

Cleveland Indians (21-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-22, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -140, Indians +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 8-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .338.

The Indians have gone 11-10 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.58. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .255.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .226 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Indians: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).