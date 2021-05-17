Nationals face Chicago, aim to build on Fedde’s strong performance

Washington Nationals (16-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-3, 4.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Nationals +131; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Erick Fedde. Fedde pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Cubs are 13-8 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .636 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 7-10 away from home. Washington's team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .381.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and is batting .303.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 17 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).