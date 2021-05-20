Gausman sharp through 6 innings, Giants beat Reds 4-0

San Francisco Giants' Kevin Gausman throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Gausman (4-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Tyler Rogers put a couple of runners on in the Reds ninth but worked out of it.

The Giants got a great outing from a starter in beating the Reds for the third straight night. Logan Webb threw six shutout innings Monday in a 6-3 win, and Anthony DeSclafani permitted one run over seven innings in a 4-2 victory Tuesday.

Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits.

Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores was put on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain sustained while running the bases Tuesday night. ... Donovan Solano (calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and started at second base.

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was absent from the starting lineup for the fifth straight game with a bruised heel. INF/OF Nick Senzel is also banged up and didn't start. Moustakas has pinch-hit the last two nights. ... With 1B Joey Votto also sidelined, backup catcher Tyler Stephenson got the start at first base with a mitt borrowed from Moustakas.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati sends right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-1) to the mound to face old friend Johnny Cueto (2-1) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday afternoon. Cueto spent his first eight seasons with the Reds and earned the first of his two All-Star selections with them in 2014.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports