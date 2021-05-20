Marlins visit the Phillies following Rogers’ strong showing

Miami Marlins (19-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-21, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -123, Marlins +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Rogers. Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Marlins are 5-6 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .355.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Trevor Rogers earned his sixth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Zach Eflin took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 32 RBIs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Matt Joyce: (calf), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).